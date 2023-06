HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County deputies are still on the scene on Monday, searching a man who may have drowned in the San Jacinto River near a camp site on 1927 Gulf Pump Road in Crosby.

Witnesses say the man went under around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, but never resurfaced.

Deputies were actively looking for the man well into the evening.

There is limited information at this time, but we will update you as more information become available.