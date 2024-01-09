HOUSTON (KIAH) — The family of a missing woman who was found dead near downtown believes she knew the killer.

Tierra Horn’s body was found along the Buffalo Bayou on the 800 block of McKee Street on Friday, several days after her family last saw her alive.

The medical examiner says she died from “compression of the neck.” Police have not made any arrests yet.

Her family said that they were planning her 19th birthday party.

If anyone has any information on what happened to Tierra, you are asked to contact the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.