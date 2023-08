HOUSTON (KIAH) — A bomb threat has been made on the Harris County Jail on Wednesday morning, county officials said.

The sheriff’s office said that the threat was made just before 9 a.m. Wednesday in the jail, located at 1200 Baker St. in downtown Houston.

Currently, Houston police, HCSO bomb squad, explosive K9s and SWAT are sweeping the building and surrounding areas. Officials said that they believe that there is no threat to the community but ask that you avoid the area.

HCSO received a bomb threat today at 8:54 a.m. in the Harris County Jail located at 1200 Baker St. @houstonpolice, HCSO Bomb Squad, explosive-detection K9s, and SWAT are sweeping the building at this time. There is no threat to the community. Please avoid the area. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/eTjCdrX4On — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 2, 2023