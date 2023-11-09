HOUSTON (KIAH) — Local authorities are responding to a bomb threat at a local area high school in the River Oaks neighborhood.

River Oaks Patrol said that Houston ISD police is responding to a bomb threat reported at Lamar high school on Westheimer in River Oaks.

At 10 a.m., the press office released the following statement:

Lamar High School is currently in Lockdown Mode. Police are on the scene investigating a reported incident. HISD has notified families. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We will have another update as soon as possible. HISD Press Office

Updates provided as details come available.