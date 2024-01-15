HOUSTON (KIAH) — Both Martin Luther King Jr. Day parades in the city of Houston were postponed due to weather, the city announced, as the area is under a winter weather advisory.

The Original MLK Parade, along with the MLK Grande Parade, were postponed on Sunday night, with both reschedule dates undetermined.

Mayor John Whitmire said that safety of the public was the focus of the decision.

“I made this decision based on the advice of Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, HFD Chief Sam Peña, and George Buenik, director of the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Public Safety, who all agreed that postponing the parade is in the best interest of public safety for parade participants, observers, and first responders,” Whitmire said.

“For several years, the City of Houston and the Black Heritage Society have joined to hold the parade to honor Dr. King’s life and legacy. While we will not be able to come together because of the forecast for dangerous wintery conditions, I urge everyone to take a moment on MLK Day to reflect on Dr. King’s teachings. Please check in on your family, friends, and neighbors to ensure they have what they need during the day and evening tomorrow,” Mayor Whitmire said.

The National Weather Service has put southeast Texas, including Houston, under a Winter Weather Advisory that began at 6 p.m. on Sunday evening, and is expected to last until at least 6 p.m. Monday.