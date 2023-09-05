HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday night after getting into a dispute with an 18-year-old man outside an apartment in south Houston.

Police were called to an apartment complex at 4111 Barberry Lane around 11 p.m. and found the 12-year-old dead at the scene, shot multiple times.

The preliminary information from the scene was that the boy was walking with his friends from the corner store when he was confronted by the 18-year-old man, and the situation escalated and the man pulled out a gun and fired on the kids, hitting the boy.

The suspect fled the scene. Police are still searching for the suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.