ROSHARON, Texas (KIAH) — Authorities are investigating to find out how an 11-year-old boy reportedly shot himself in the head by accident overnight in Fort Bend County.

It happened at a home on the 900 block of Bright Lotus Lane in Rosharon a little before 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies said they think the shooting happened in the garage of the home while no one was watching the child.

Someone performed CPR on the boy and then was then taken to the hospital. But it’s unclear how he’s doing.

Deputies are now trying to figure out how the 11-year-old was able to get ahold of the gun.