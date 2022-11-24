HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men and a woman are recovering after a child custody exchange results in a shooting in north Houston on Wednesday night.

Authorities said a woman and her boyfriend showed up around 8 p.m. at her ex-boyfriend’s house at the 9300 block of Friendly Road for a child custody exchange.

An altercation happened between the boyfriend and the ex-boyfriend, which led the boyfriend to pull out a gun and to fire shots, police said.

The ex-boyfriend, ex-boyfriend’s mother and ex-boyfriend’s brother were hit. The boyfriend and the woman drove off — and the child was not harmed.

An investigation is underway.