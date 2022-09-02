HOUSTON (CW39) A 26 year old man is being called a “person of interest” in the murder of a Houston area woman. And that man, turns out to be her boyfriend.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the department is looking for 26 year old Jose Corona. He is the boyfriend of 36 year old Insy Cruz-Flores. On Monday, August 29, 2022, Cruz-Flores’ body was found dead in a mobile home in east Harris County.

Around 10:24am on Monday, deputies were called to the mobile home park in the 15600 block of Market Street. They found 36 year old Cruz-Flores’ body inside of a closet.

So far, Corona has not been located. This case is being investigated as a homicide.