HOUSTON (KIAH)– For the last 15 years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston created the Santa Project to make sure that children and teens have a joyous Christmas. Directors from 26 locations across eight counties are asking for the community’s help to make this possible.

You can find more information and signup online here.

Last year, the Santa Project set a record by honoring Christmas wish lists of nearly 2,000 children and teens. This year, there’s still time to fulfill wish lists to make Christmas possible for so many families. The Santa Project is in need of gifts for children and teens such as clothing, toys, books and sports equipment. Just in time for Christmas, parents will be able to pick up the newly wrapped gifts from their local Boys & Girls Club to gift for their child for the holidays.

Those interested in becoming a sponsor, can sign up until December 8th. Each donor will be paired with a family and will receive the wish list of requested items and purchase them and then drop them off at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s Santa’s Workshop in the Galleria Area.

Photos courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston