HOUSTON (KIAH) Bravo’s nineteenth season of Top Chef cooking competition preview “Your First Look at Top Chef Houston!” and premiers Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m..

Texas represents in this season’s lineup. Executive chef of Austin’s Eberly restaurant, Jo Chan is the other Texas representative in the group.

Native Houstonian Evelyn Garcia, Chef and owner of Kin HTX is competing this season. She spent 10 years in NYC honing here skills in Asian culinary food and culture. Then returned to her hometown of Houston to open her restaurant to showcase her edge. If you haven’t heard of Garcia, but are in Houston, native or not, you will likely find a lot in this season’s show quite familiar.

Top Chef taped in Houston this past September and October.

The previews works of art like the downtown mural created by Houston based graffiti artist GONZO247. Glimpses of Houston’s City Hall, and a flash of Main Street’s Little Dipper are also included in the trailer. Some staging was shot at Discovery Green.

The famous “We Love Houston” selfie sculpture behind 8th Wonder Brewery is also included. A bird’s eye view of Houston’s newly renovated version of the old Canino’s Farmer’s Market on Airline Drive – now the all new Houston Farmer’s Market is also included in this first look.

The enormous brass staircase at POST Houston is also a scene to marvel. Have you been? And of course – NASA is featured as the chefs are challenged to make ‘space food.’ “I’m also interested in tasting your space food,” someone seemingly from NASA says.

Texas is known for its Bar-B-Q and one chef said “I’m so nervous to be cooking Bar-B-Q in Texas.” Another adds, “because you don’t mess with Texas.” A third adding “yeah, then they brought all of us in here to mess with it.”

In one scene, the chef’s burst onto the University of Houston Cougar’s TDECU stadium. Drone footage of Old Galveston Square and The Strand, Houston Museum of Natural Science are also scenic trailer inclusions.

From gator to collard greens, the competitors look to be working up a lot of new and innovating dishes. One chef claims to have lost his senses of smell and taste.

The winner of the competition gets to win $250,000 from S.Pellegrino, a Food & Wine magazine feature. Plus, appear in Aspen, CO. at the Food & Wine Classic.