HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are investigating a huge fight between high school students that left several of them injured on Monday at a park in Katy.

Deputies from the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office were called to the Malcolm E. Beckendorff Park on 1815 Katyland Drive on Monday afternoon and discovered around 11 to 18 boys and girls – all but one over the age of 18 – in a big fight. Four of the students were injured.

Deputies said that two of the victims in the fight were taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital and were in critical condition with stab wounds.

Two more juveniles, including one who deputies call a suspect in the stabbing, were taken by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

Deputies said that they found a knife and other blunt objects, a bat possibly, at the scene.

A statement from the school district said that administrators are “working closely with law enforcement to complete a thorough investigation. Anyone determined to have been involved in the incident will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct and Discipline Management Plan, as well as be subject to any potential criminal consequences.”

Katy ISD also said it will send some of its police officers to patrol the park until the investigation is complete.