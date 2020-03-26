Brazoria County issues ‘Stay Safe at Home’ order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas- Brazoria County is the latest local county to issue a 'Stay Safe at Home' order.

Brazoria County reported five new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and nine more on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 33 cases. As of now, there 370 cases in the Houston area.

The 'Stay Safe at Home' order starts Thursday at 6 p.m. and goes through midnight on April 3rd. This order is similar to what is in place in Harris, Fort Bend and Galveston counties. Non-essential businesses like nail salons, bowling alleys and gyms are shut down. Grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations will be open. People are just asked to stay home except for essential needs.

Brazoria County’s Stay Safe at Home Order, effective Mar 26, 2020, allows individuals to leave their residences to participate in many activities, including, but not limited to, those listed below. https://t.co/B46gUxwguq#StaySafeBC pic.twitter.com/X8NYExa1JZ — Brazoria County (@BrazoriaCounty) March 25, 2020

Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta is asking the community to come together as they have before to help stop the spread.

“We’ve faced flooding and Hurricane Harvey. We’ve all come together great as a community to lift one another up and I am going to ask you at this point and time to come together and let us all work together to help stem the tide of the spread of COVID-19," said Sebesta.

The Brazoria County Health Authority said at this point, the hospitals in their area are well prepared and they want them to be able to stay that way and not get overwhelmed, which was one of the reasons for the stay home order.