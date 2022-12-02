HOUSTON (KIAH) — At a press conference Friday afternoon, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner announced that his officers arrested a man Thursday night in last month’s shooting death of rapper Takeoff.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, now faces murder charges for the Nov. 1 incident outside of a downtown Houston pool hall.

Takeoff, whose off-stage name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, died from gunshot wounds to the head, torso, and arm.

The 28-year-old musician was one of three people police said were shot outside the downtown bowling alley around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, when a dispute erupted as about 40 people were leaving a private party at the alley. Police have said another man and a woman suffered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries during the shooting, in which at least two people opened fired.

Police Sgt. Michael Burrow said during a Friday news conference that the shooting followed a dispute over a game of dice, but that Takeoff was not involved and was “an innocent bystander.”

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of Cameron Joshua in connection to the shooting. The 22-year-old was charged with illegally having a gun at the time Takeoff was shot, but Burrow said investigators believe it was Clark’s gunfire that killed the rapper.

Joshua’s attorney said he hadn’t seen anything to suggest that his client fired his gun or had anything to do with the murder, and as it stands now, Clark is the only suspect facing murder charges in Takeoff’s death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.