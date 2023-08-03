HOUSTON (KIAH)– The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum hosted a few celebration for guests over the weekend to honor the 157 years since the formation of the first army comprised of African American Soldiers.

The free indoor community event featured a bounce house, games, face painting, and a balloon artist for kids. Families enjoyed guided tours , a live artist, artifact demonstrations and a DJ. Snow cones, popcorn and food trucks were also provided.

Desmond Bertrand-Pitts is the Chief Executive Officer of the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum. He says, “Here we often say and everything we do in exhibitions and educational programming is to make sure the community knows we do highlight and exhibit the African American military experience but we are an American history institution. There’s so many things that people can grasp and take away and share with their family and friends, we just want you to take one thing that you learned here or one thing that catches your eye. It might be the Native American costume that’s at the front or it might be a belt buckle with the U.S on it and share your experience and invite people to come. So, there’s definitely something that everybody can relate to.”

The Buffalo Soldier Museum explores and displays the stories and contributions of African Americans in the military through performing & visual arts, education and exhibitions. The event was put on to help families learn the history and sacrifice and innovation of the modern day Buffalo Soldiers.

You can learn more about the museum and its programs and events here.