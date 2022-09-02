HOUSTON (CW39) — Whether it’s lingering concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, high gas prices, or another reason entirely — summer travel was down this year.

But AAA Texas reports that it’s coming back, and Labor Day Weekend will be a busy one on area roads and at Houston’s two airports.

“They may have not traveled as much as they wanted to this summer, so they’re really looking to make up for that as we get into this last long holiday of the summertime,” spokesman for the agency, Joshua Zuber said.

Recent AAA surveys revealed that 66% of participants did less summer travel this year because of high gas prices and inflation.

Among the increased number of travelers for Labor Day, 82% of them will drive while the rest will fly or go on cruises.

And 73% said they would take a trip after Labor Day but before the end of the year.

Airports busy

Both Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports anticipated high numbers of travelers for the holiday weekend.

Airport leaders anticipated the peak of the travel would come between 5 and 8 p.m. Friday.

The crush of passengers at Bush is compounded by construction that can back up traffic getting into and out of the airport.

Because of that, AAA recommends arriving two hours before your flight if you’re flying domestically and three hours early for international flights.

Another good resource for people using the city’s airports is the website fly2houston.com.

Passengers can check on the status of their flights and reserve parking at the airport among other things.

One final consideration before traveling this weekend is possibly hiring a travel agent.

One such agent, who was a Bush Intercontinental Friday, saved the day for some travelers yesterday.

“We had a chaotic incident yesterday,” Moses Khano of Inspirational Tours said. “We had some flights that were canceled by the airline, and we managed to put the people on board.”