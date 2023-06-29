HOUSTON (KIAH) — There’s no summer break for Mike Miles.

The man who the Texas Education Agency appointed to be superintendent of the Houston Independent School District following the state takeover is working quickly to implement his vision for HISD.

Most notably, Miles chose 28 underperforming campuses to put under his New Education System, or NES, for the 2023-2024 school year.

Most of the employees at those schools had to reapply for their jobs, and on Tuesday, HISD announced that 11 of the principals of those schools were being replaced.

A press release read that those “positions were filled by HISD leaders selected from other parts of the district, or outstanding external candidates.”

“Principals are the backbone of the work we must do to make HISD a district that prepares all students to achieve at the highest levels,” Superintendent Miles said in the press release. “They are talented, courageous educators and I’m excited to support their work.”

Staffing the NES schools is the purpose of a two-day job fair that wraps up Thursday.

Candidates interested in teaching jobs, assistant principal positions, and support staff should go to the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to apply.

Miles says that starting salaries for teachers at the 28 NES campuses will be $85,000 per year.

Thursday also marks the second of ten family events that Miles scheduled “to share more information about his vision for HISD and to meet families from schools across the district,” according to the district’s website.

The event runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Williams Middle School.

Registration is encouraged as is submitting your questions for the superintendent in advance.