HOUSTON (KIAH)–Joshua Washington is one of three individuals that were injured during Rapper Takeoff’s murder. The shooting happened in November and killed the rapper in Houston, TX. Washington is now suing the venue, 810 Houston.

Owners and property managers responded saying that the venue and event didn’t provide enough security, screening or emergency assistance either before or after the shooting and wounded him and two others.

Washington is represented by civil rights attorney, Bakari Sellers of the Strom Law Firm and Audia Jones. “810 Houston was warned that they needed extra security. They knew it was a hotspot for violent crime and that an after hours event like this could turn deadly in a second. But they ignored those warnings and now they have blood on their hands,” said Sellers. “This shooting was a tragedy. But it was a preventable tragedy.”

Based on the lawsuit, the Defendants 810 Houston, LVA4 Houston Greenstreet, Lionstone Partners, Midway Companies LLC, and Cushman & Wakefield of Texas didn’t take the necessary precautions for safety despite telling the invitees that they did.

View the lawsuit here.

Jones said, “They had no properly trained security personnel, adequate signage, lighting or cameras. They had no screening to keep out weapons. They didn’t even have a working metal detector. “This was a powder keg of their own making and folks like Takeoff and Joshua Washington got caught in the explosion.”

Washington, personal assistant to Takeoff’s uncle and bandmate Quavo at the time says it was obvious of the lack of security. “There was no one,” Washington said. “The bullets started flying and no one came to help. There were no security guards trying to stop the shooting, no one to help those of us who were hurt, no one at all. They just left us there to die.”