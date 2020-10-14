Calling all KIDpreneurs between the ages of 9-15!

HOUSTON (CW39) Have a creative child with a business of their own, in your household? Then this is your chance to let them shine! Sign them up today!

Bar 5015 is celebrating the talents of 15 business owners that are under the age of 18 on Oct. 24th 9 a.m. to 1 p.m at 5015 Almeda Rd..

Participants range from clothing line owners, artists, authors and food vendors. There’s no cost for kids to participate as vendors, and they will be allowed to keep 100% of their profits from the event.

“We believe in cultivating the talents of our young creatives, therefore, we wanted to host a family-friendly event that highlights some of Houston’s young brilliant leaders. It’s important that we instill core business values into the kids in our community by enhancing their experiences as business owners,” Longtime Houston business owner Steve Rogers said.

There are still several slots available for kids between the ages of 9-15 to sign up. Click here to register your child.

Here’s a look at the local participants:

Selah Akiens with Perfect Pet Cafe

Joseph LaVergne with Just Balm by Joe

Arielle Wooten with A. Corinne Exclusives

Jaxson Ray with Cool Kids Goods

Jourdyn Brown with JoJo Bee’s Treats

Javon White with Ja’ Juice

Lauren Phillips with Doll Houses

Harrison Kincade with Shabach Apparel

Xian-Renee Stansberry with Pretty Kid

