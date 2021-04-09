Camp Bow Wow back to work pet care tips

HOUSTON (CW39) –  National Pet Day is the weekend and Camp Bow Wow, the largest pet company in nations, is giving tips to help pets and their humans to live a fuller life.  It’s the season of reopenings and many are heading back into the office, leaving behind their dependable furry co-worker.  Here some tips Camp Bow Wow says can help dogs when going back to work:

Stop By & Say Hi

Try arranging for a family member to walk your pet during the day, play with him and give him fresh water and food. Even just swinging by for a couple of minutes will break up the monotony that your pet might feel while the family is away. Camp Bow Wow’s in-home care franchise, Home Buddies, offers dog walking services as one of its many components.

• Brain Puzzle Toys

Since dogs can lose interest in toys rather quickly, offer interactive toys. Engage Fido with the “Tornado” – a dog toy that challenges Fido mentally and physically while he searches for the hidden dog treat, or let him play with the Kibble Nibble Activity Ball – a toy that will strike a chord with Fido’s prey instinct while he nose rolls the ball in an effort to dispense treats.

Sign Up for Day Camp

Bring your dog to a local Camp Bow Wow so Fido can run and play with other dogs and interact with the Camp Counselors. Fido’s local Camp Bow Wow will provide a fun, safe environment from the moment he is dropped off in the morning to when he is picked up at day’s end.

• In-Home Dog Sitting

Call on Home Buddies, Camp Bow Wow’s in-home care franchise, to keep him company within the familiar setting of his home

• Stay on a Schedule

The more you can keep your routine the same for your dogs at the times you are home, the better. Take them for a nice long walk in the evening, throw a ball in the backyard or just spend some quality time with them.

