HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston police officer was hit by a car in the 11000 block of Westheimer Road overnight Tuesday morning.

The incident happened a little after 4 a.m. Tuesday on Westheimer near Wilcrest Avenue.

Police say a civilian crashed a car into some trees. One person got out of the car and ran away.

The wrecked vehicle flipped over on its side. Houston Fire Department officials said another person in the car that crashed had to be extricated out of the vehicle and taken to the hospital. The officer is doing okay.

Police said this is under investigation.