HOUSTON (KIAH) — Fire crews were busy on Tuesday night after a bizarre chain of events causes a massive grass fire.

Witnesses say a car crashed into a power pole in the 4200 block of Westheimer Road around 8:30 p.m.

The power pole went down, along with a power line. That downed power line then caught the grass nearby on fire, sparking a huge blaze.

At one point, power was knocked out in the area, but it was later restored.