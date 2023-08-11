HOUSTON (KIAH) — A female driver struck four pedestrians near the Galleria area overnight Friday morning.

Investigators said the accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning in the 6000 block of Westheimer Road.

Houston police Sgt. James Seymore said the women who were jaywalking were walking across Westheimer leaving Club KAMP when they were hit.

A DWI investigation by HPD concluded the driver was not impaired. During the investigation, the roadway was closed but has now been re-opened.

One woman did suffer critical injuries, but authorities said that all the victims are going to be okay.

This is an ongoing investigation.