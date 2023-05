HOUSTON (KIAH) — A car that crashed into a home near Webster early Friday morning that later caught on fire, extending the flames to the home it crashed into.

It happened at the intersection of Manor Hill and Kelbrook Drive a little after midnight Friday morning.

One person inside the home had to be taken to the hospital for minor injuries, but the person driving the crashed car seemed to get away unscathed.

Houston police are now working to see if alcohol played a part in this messy scene.