HOUSTON (KIAH) — A northwest Houston family says a car flipped over into their yard around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

When deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they found an unconscious man and a woman who was dead.

The fatal crash happened at a home located in the 5400 block of Killough Street.

Police said a BMW was traveling westbound, launched over the bayou and landed in the home’s front yard. Police say the woman who died is believed to be the passenger.

The male driver had to be transported to a trauma center before he was later taken into custody.

The HCSO is investigating and will determine if any charges will be filed.