HOUSTON (KIAH) — Carjacking suspects are still at large after a pursuit late Monday night in West University.

It all began around 11 p.m. Monday night after West University police received a report of a stolen vehicle.

Officers located the suspects and the stolen GMC Denali near the 2500 hundred block of Johnston and attempted to stop the SUV.

But the suspects fled on foot, ending at a Residence Inn hotel at 2929 Westpark Drive.

Police said the suspects exited the vehicle and fired multiple shots.

Officers called in other agencies to set up a perimeter. It’s unclear what the suspects were shooting at, police said.

The suspects are still at large, and police said they are Black males in their late 20s, wearing all black.

If you have any information, call Houston police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).