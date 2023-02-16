HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt after he got shot during a carjacking on Wednesday night in south Houston.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at a convenience store at 7302 Hurtgen Forest Road, near the 500 block of Doolittle Boulevard in south Houston.

Police say the man was leaving the store when someone shot him in the neck. Then someone stole his truck.

An ambulance took him to the hospital, where at last check, he was in critical condition.

Officers said that surveillance video showed the victim pulling up into the store, going into the store and coming out. But he was seen walking away as the truck went into reverse and left the area. He then fell in the parking lot.

Police are looking for the carjacker, but at this time, investigators said they don’t have any leads nor any witnesses.

An investigation is underway.