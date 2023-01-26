HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who shot and killed a would-be robber could face charges himself, according to Harris County officials.

Police said on Saturday night, Jan. 21, a man was found dead around midnight at a home at the 4900 block of Saxon Drive in northwest Houston.

Police said neighbors were house-sitting when a 19-year-old man allegedly tried to break in. The neighbor inside the home shot and killed him.

After consulting with members of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, the incident was referred to a grand jury.

That 19-year-old has not yet been identified.

Anyone with additional information in the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.