HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are searching for help in a violent robbery case from last month in southwest Houston.

On February 13, a woman was seen on camera walking in front of a shopping center at the 9800 block of Bellaire. The victim says she was approached by the suspect, who grabbed her, and tried to take an envelope containing cash that she was carrying.

According to a police report, the victim dropped her possessions on the ground, so the suspect grabbed what he though was the envelope. When he realized that he had the wrong envelope, the suspect ran back, body slammed her onto the ground, and grabbed the money.

The suspect is described as a Black male, early 20s, with a skinny build, about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9 and weighing 140 pounds.

Police ask that you contact Crime Stoppers of Houston if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.