CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Carjacking victim nearly run over at Galleria area gas station

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — Houston police are searching for a man who almost ran over his carjacking suspect in a crime caught on camera.

Last Thursday morning, the victim pulled into a gas station at the 3400 block of Chimmey Rock and left his vehicle running as he went inside the store. Police said that the victim saw the suspect get into his car and ran outside to stop the suspect from leaving. The suspect then backed the vehicle up with the driver’s door still open, which caused the victim to fall to the ground as the car was still moving.

The suspect then put the car in drive and drove over a curb and fled the scene. The victim suffered scrapes and bruised from the incident.

#caughtoncamera Carjacking victim is nearly run over by his own vehicle as a robbery suspect flees in the victims car from a convenience store parking lot. It all happened on Sept. 23 at the 3400 block of Chimney Rock. Full story at https://t.co/eJba6a65Qx @CrimeStopHOU pic.twitter.com/xlD9PJiGVt — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) October 12, 2021

The victim’s car, a red Dodge Charger, still has not been recovered and still listed as stolen. It was just purchased and had temporary tags on it.

The suspect is described as a Black man from 25 to 32 years old, 5-foot-10, 200 to 210 pounds with a white shirt and black pants.

Police asks the public to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston with any information about this incident. You can call Crime Stoppers at 281-222-TIPS or at www.crime-stoppers.org.