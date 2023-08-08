HOUSTON (KIAH) — A monkey rescue that happened here in Houston Monday night was caught on video.

It happened in north Houston when police said they says they got a call at 9:15 a.m. about an animal bite in the 9800 block of Telephone Road.

When officers arrived, they found a monkey hiding on the drive train. One of the officers went under the car to get the monkey after requesting help from BARC and Harris County Animal Control.

The monkey was taken to get checked out after officer noticed blood and vomit on him.

It appears the monkey’s owner is one of the neighbors, who they are still trying to identify.