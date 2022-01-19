HOUSTON (KIAH) — A traffic stop led to the capture and arrest of a Houston man wanted for indecency with a child.

Gerardo Quiroz-Garcia was arrested and booked in to the Harris County jail, Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. Quiroz-Garcia received no bond out of the 174th District Court.

On Monday, Jan. 17, deputy constables conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 13000 block of Northborough Drive. The driver was identified by authorities as Gerardo Quiroz-Garcia.

During the course of the investigation, Quiroz-Garcia was found to have an open warrant for indecency with a child.

Harris County Constable, Precinct 4

Another man wanted on a similar charge back was caught back in November. Also, was arrested after a traffic stop and arrested by Precinct 4 constables.

On Nov. 11, 2021, a lieutenant with Constable Herman’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 6300 block of Kingwood Glen Drive. The driver was identified as David Raabe.

During the course of the traffic stop, it was discovered that he had an open warrant for indecency with a child and several traffic warrants out of Harris County.

David Raabe was arrested and booked into the Harris County jail for the felony and traffic warrants. He received no bond out of the 228th District Court, Herman said.

Harris County Constable, Precinct 4