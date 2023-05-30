HOUSTON (KIAH)—With summer here, the heat continues to get hotter and hotter. CEER Houston, also known as the Coalition for Environment, Equity, and Resilience held a press conference last week to introduce Heat Awareness Day and how Houstonians can stay cool and safe from heat-related illnesses this summer. The conference included Houston Council member, Sallie Alcorn, who delivered the official proclamation for Heat Awareness Day, Legacy Health Clinic, LINK Houston and members of the community impacted by the Heat.

“As Houstonians, suffering throughout hot summers is almost part of our civic identity. However, we have to be aware of the effects of heat when many of our neighbors are inequitably exposed to extreme heat and vulnerable to heat stress,”Houston City Councilmember, Sallie Alcorn said.

Here are some of the warning signs of heat stress:

weakness

headache

nausea

thirst

confusion

