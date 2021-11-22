Celebrate the holidays at Moody Garden’s Festival of Lights

Local

The festival features a one-mile-long trail decked with two million lights.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Santa flips the switch at Festival of Lights

The Festival of Lights runs at Moody Gardens until January 4th and they have one of the area’s only outdoor rinks.

HOUSTON (KIAH) –  Moody Gardens is kicking off the holiday season with it’s 20th Annual Festival of Lights.  The festival features a one-mile-long trail decked with 2 million lights, along with sound enhanced lighted and animated displays themed to holiday music. 

Other popular features in this year’s festival:

  • Nutcrackers
  • A toy factory
  • 12 Days of Christmas display
  • A narrated nativity scene
  • Star: The Dancing Tree of Light – a four-story digital Christmas tree
  • Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer playing in the 4D Theater
  • Holiday 3D films
  • Arctic Slide
  • Train rides
  • Fireside s’mores
  • Evening cruises aboard the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat

Festival of Lights has become a wonderful tradition for families over the years. It is always a treat to watch children’s faces light up when Santa arrives. It’s incredible to see how it all has evolved over the years.”

John Zendt, Moody Gardens President and CEO

The festival will also have a food drive for the Galveston County and Houston Food banks.  They’ll take non-perishable food items on Thursdays starting in December. Guests that participate will a receive a two-for-one admission into Festival of Lights.

For more on ticket prices at the 20th Annual Festival of Lights, visit https://www.moodygardens.com/holiday_season/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Boys and Girls Santa Project - KIAH

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss