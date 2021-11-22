Celebrate the holidays at Moody Garden’s Festival of Lights

The Festival of Lights runs at Moody Gardens until January 4th and they have one of the area’s only outdoor rinks.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Moody Gardens is kicking off the holiday season with it’s 20th Annual Festival of Lights. The festival features a one-mile-long trail decked with 2 million lights, along with sound enhanced lighted and animated displays themed to holiday music.

Other popular features in this year’s festival:

Nutcrackers

A toy factory

12 Days of Christmas display

A narrated nativity scene

Star: The Dancing Tree of Light – a four-story digital Christmas tree

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer playing in the 4D Theater

Holiday 3D films

Arctic Slide

Train rides

Fireside s’mores

Evening cruises aboard the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat

Festival of Lights has become a wonderful tradition for families over the years. It is always a treat to watch children’s faces light up when Santa arrives. It’s incredible to see how it all has evolved over the years.” John Zendt, Moody Gardens President and CEO

The festival will also have a food drive for the Galveston County and Houston Food banks. They’ll take non-perishable food items on Thursdays starting in December. Guests that participate will a receive a two-for-one admission into Festival of Lights.

🎄Holiday in the Gardens opens THIS WEEKEND! ⭐ It all starts when Santa parachutes in on Saturday, Nov. 20, during our opening day show from 4pm – 6pm. 🎟️ Buy online and start enjoying the fun as soon as you arrive: https://t.co/VI4x93MWS8 pic.twitter.com/dWZMt7wwtH — Moody Gardens (@MoodyGardens) November 15, 2021

For more on ticket prices at the 20th Annual Festival of Lights, visit https://www.moodygardens.com/holiday_season/