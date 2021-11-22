Celebrate the holidays at Moody Garden’s Festival of Lights

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Moody Gardens is kicking off the holiday season with it’s 20th Annual Festival of Lights. The festival features a one-mile-long trail decked with 2 million lights, along with sound enhanced lighted and animated displays themed to holiday music.
Other popular features in this year’s festival:
- Nutcrackers
- A toy factory
- 12 Days of Christmas display
- A narrated nativity scene
- Star: The Dancing Tree of Light – a four-story digital Christmas tree
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer playing in the 4D Theater
- Holiday 3D films
- Arctic Slide
- Train rides
- Fireside s’mores
- Evening cruises aboard the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat
Festival of Lights has become a wonderful tradition for families over the years. It is always a treat to watch children’s faces light up when Santa arrives. It’s incredible to see how it all has evolved over the years.”John Zendt, Moody Gardens President and CEO
The festival will also have a food drive for the Galveston County and Houston Food banks. They’ll take non-perishable food items on Thursdays starting in December. Guests that participate will a receive a two-for-one admission into Festival of Lights.
For more on ticket prices at the 20th Annual Festival of Lights, visit https://www.moodygardens.com/holiday_season/