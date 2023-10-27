HOUSTON (KIAH) — Seven men are now in custody after a long police chase that came to end in west Houston.

The chase ended at Kingsland Boulevard and Barker-Cypress Road around midnight Thursday night.

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office said the men are believed to be illegal immigrants. They were assisted by Texas state troopers and the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office.

Authorities say three suspects were bit by K-9 officers during a foot chase. All suspects were detained. Some were either taken to the hospital for evaluation or taken straight to booking.

This chase is believed to be Waller County’s latest pursuit involving illegal immigrants within the last 10 days.