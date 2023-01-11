HOUSTON (KIAH) — Three people are recovering Wednesday morning after a chase suspect crashed into a METRORail train in downtown Houston Tuesday night.

Police say the driver kept going when Houston police attempted a traffic stop. The chase continued until the suspect vehicle crashed into a METRORail train at the 2200 block of N. Main Street around 11:30 p.m., causing the train to derail

At least six people were on the train at the time of the crash, including the train operator. Three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was detained and sustained minor injuries.

Police learned the car was stolen and had drugs inside.