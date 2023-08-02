HOUSTON (KIAH) — A chase by Harris County Sheriff’s deputies lead to the suspect being taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after being hit by a patrol vehicle.

The chase started around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning and ended at Twin Falls Crossing Lane and Spring Cypress Road in Spring.

At some point, the suspect fled on foot but was eventually detained by deputies. It is unclear whether the vehicle was a Harris County Sheriff’s Office unit or one from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, but once he is cleared, they are expected to face charges.