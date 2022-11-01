DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve been following the Houston Astros and ignoring the Houston Texans you’re loving the winning the team is doing as they’re all tied up with the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series, but they aren’t the only ones winning in H-Town.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold in the Southeast Texas city of Houston, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Houston! #TexasLottery#Texas.”

While it’s no $1 billion jackpot win, $25K is still a good chunk of change. This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the Halloween drawing which were 19, 25, 26, 27, and 30.

It was sold at Fuel Depot on West Montgomery Road in Houston; the ticket was a QuickPick.