HOUSTON (KIAH) — Employees of a north Houston paint company had to be evacuated early Thursday morning after a chemical spill started smoking in the building.

According to an employee of the paint company located on 6001 Antoine Drive, the spill was an acid solvent that needed to be handled by a contracted hazmat company.

The employees were told to stay outside until the hazmat company arrived to identify the chemical and clean it up a little before 1 a.m. No injuries were reported.

As of Thursday morning, there is no danger to the general public and the incident is contained.