HOUSTON (KIAH) — A child was found safe after a murder-suicide outside a hospital in Katy on Sunday afternoon.
Around 2 p.m., Houston police received multiple calls to Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus, located at the 18200 block of the Katy Freeway.
Police said a man and woman were at the hospital to get medical attention for the 8-year-old child, but when officers arrived, they found that the man had shot the woman inside the car before shooting himself.
Investigators believe the woman is the child’s mother, but the relationship between the man and the woman is unclear.
The investigation is ongoing.