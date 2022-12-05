HOUSTON (KIAH) — A child was found safe after a murder-suicide outside a hospital in Katy on Sunday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Houston police received multiple calls to Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus, located at the 18200 block of the Katy Freeway.

Police said a man and woman were at the hospital to get medical attention for the 8-year-old child, but when officers arrived, they found that the man had shot the woman inside the car before shooting himself.

Assist Chief @BTien5 Briefing on Murder-Suicide at 18200 Katy Freeway https://t.co/Eh0nWLmizq — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 4, 2022

Investigators believe the woman is the child’s mother, but the relationship between the man and the woman is unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.