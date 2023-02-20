HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 3-year-old child is in in the hospital after being hit by an SUV on Monday morning in the East Little York area of northeast Houston, police said.

Police said that the child was hit by a driver about 10:25 a.m. Monday morning at the 10400 block of Peachtree Street near Hirch Road.

HPD assistant police chief Earnest Garcia said that a 10-year-old and a 3-year-old were playing in the street when a silver Toyota SUV going northbound on Peachtree struck the 3-year-old. Police said that the driver did not stop to render aid to the child and continued driving.

Paramedics were called to the scene to help the child and get the child to a local hospital, where officers said the child is “alert and breathing,” but did state the child’s condition.

“The child is crying and in pain,” Garcia said at a press conference.

Police are asking the public’s help to find the suspected driver. Anyone with information on the wanted driver of vehicle is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.