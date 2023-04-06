HOUSTON (KIAH) — Chris Hollins, the former Harris County Clerk who was planning to run for mayor of Houston this year, has decided to run for another office.

Instead, Hollins has announced that he will run for city comptroller instead of mayor, according to a statement from his campaign.

The announcement comes days after U.S. Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee announced her intention to run for the mayor’s office, something that likely prompted Hollins to change course.

Hollins said that after talking with members of the community and with his family, he decided to make the decision to run for comptroller.

“As the chief financial officer of the city, the Controller plays a pivotal role in ensuring good stewardship of our tax dollars. I will fight every day to increase transparency and accountability in our city government, ensuring that every dollar we invest in our city pays real dividends for our community,” Hollins said in a statement. “I’m also excited by the potential for the Office of the City Controller to be Houston’s chief innovation office – one that offers new ideas and best practices that will impact the lives of millions of Houstonians for the better.”

Hollins touts his decisions in the 2020 elections as county clerk – such as 24-hour voting, drive-thru voting and online mail ballot tracking – as helping to expand voting rights for 2.5 million voters in Harris County, resulting in the biggest turnout in Texas history, despite during a pandemic.

This leaves the race for mayor down to two high-profile candidates in Lee and state Sen. John Whitmire.