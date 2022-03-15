HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Christ Cathedral downtown is stepping up to help support and show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

This past Sunday, the Church dedicated its 11 a.m. service toward peace and solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The Cathedral had a special offering to support Ukrainian relief efforts during this service.

Cathedral priests also wore blue regalia in solidarity and support. Sunflowers, a Ukrainian symbol for peace, were placed on the altar.

“Our hope is to be a Christian witness to peace here and the hands of feet of Christ towards the efforts of Humanitarian relief abroad,” said Rev. Barkley S. Thompson, Christ Church Cathedral.

This is just one of the Church’s efforts to help Ukraine.

The Church added they stand in solidarity with people worldwide suffering in war-ridden countries like Yemen and Syria.

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Houston has information on where to donate to Ukraine for Humanitarian relief.