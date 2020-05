5/5/2020 9:30am – A reminder to wear your mask when in public:

If you’re facing eviction, you can join the Houston Neighborhoods online workshop this Thursday.

The Mayor of Houston spoke with Houston music artist Megan Thee Stallion to thank her for what she’s doing to help the Houston community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a look at their conversation.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is reporting more cases of COVID-19 in the county. Plus, one new fatality.