HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s time to celebrate another World Series championship, Houston! And the plans for a big parade to celebrate our Houston Astros are now officially ready to be put into place.

The City of Houston has set for the parade to be on Monday and will start at noon. The parade will travel southwest along Smith Street in downtown Houston.



The starting point will be Smith Street at Preston and the route will travel 1.7 miles down Smith Street to Tuam. Officials asked the public not to park on Smith Street, Bagby or Louisiana near the starting point.

Map of Astros Parade Route (METRO)

Officials recommended people take rideshare or public transit in order to avoid congestion. Rideshare locations have been arranged at Root Square Memorial Park (1400 Clay St.), Allen’s Landing (1019 Commerce St.), Eleanor Tinsley Park (3600 Allen Parkway) and Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 1111 St. Joseph Parkway.

If you are coming from the west, arrange transport for a location west of Smith Street; if you’re coming from the east, arrange transport for a location east of Smith Street.

METRO will provide free rides on all of their transit services the entire day to help ease congestion in and around downtown. Visit RideMETRO.org/astros for everything you need to know about METRO services during the Astros World Series parade.

Because of the parade, several local and federal buildings in downtown will be closed on Monday. The Mickey Leland Federal Building, the U.S. Customs House and MEPS Center and the La Branch Federal Building will be closed tomorrow.

In response to the parade, several local school districts and universities have cancelled classes on Monday so kids can go to the parade.

Houston ISD, Cy-Fair ISD, Fort Bend ISD, Houston Community College and Texas Southern University are some of the schools that will be closed for the parade.

Schools in Katy ISD, Spring Branch ISD and Humble ISD will have classes on Monday, but students can still be excused to go to the Astros’ parade with a note from their parents.