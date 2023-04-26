HOUSTON (KIAH) – The City of Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department is proud to announce its first annual One Clean Houston Dump Day on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event aims to alleviate the volume of illegal dumping in communities throughout the city by providing complementary disposal at two of the city’s largest disposal facilities – McCarty Road landfill and the Blue Ridge Landfill.

Residents can participate in Dump Day by bringing their junk waste items to either McCarty Landfill or Blue Ridge Landfill. In addition to the existing six neighborhood depository locations, residents will be able to utilize both landfill locations free of charge during the event.

Participants must provide proof of residency; each household is limited to one visit and one load of debris. All participants are required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) during their visit to either landfill. Appliances with refrigerants must be removed prior to disposal. Please see attached flyer for a list of Items NOT accepted.

For more information about SWMD and our services, visit us at www.houstonsolidwaste.org, “LIKE” us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/houstonsolidwaste, and follow us on Twitter @HoustonTrash, or call 3-1-1 (713-837-0311), the City of Houston’s Customer Service Helpline.



