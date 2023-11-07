BELLAIRE (KIAH) — Polling locations in Bellaire, Texas opened this morning at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. this evening for this year’s mayoral election. Positions on the ballot are for city mayor and council member positions 2, 4 & 6.

There are three mayoral candidates on the ballot including Aaron Perry, Nathan Wesley and Gus E. Pappas. The newly elected mayor will serve a term of two years from January 8, 2024 to January 5, 2026.

There are two polling locations for you to vote in Bellaire including:

Bellaire Civic Center inside City Hall-(7008 South Rice Ave.)

Faith Lutheran Church-(4600 Bellaire Blvd.)

There is one proposition on the ballot and that’s Proposition A. This proposition is to authorize the sale of Ruffino Hills, a 72.5-acre piece of land owned by the city near I-59 and Beltway 8along Ruffino Road in the City of Houston. It was initially used as a municipal landfill site for the cities of Bellaire and West University Place. Once it closed, the 72.5 acres of the Bellaire portion was re-developed and leased as a golf course in the 1990s and early 2000s. After the golf course closed, fourteen-acres of the property was then leased as a municipal waste transfer station.

You can find more on this proposition here.

If you missed your opportunity to early vote, you can vote today by bringing in your I.D. If you need to check the status of your voter registration, you can find that information on CW39.com.