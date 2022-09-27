HOUSTON (KIAH) — Mayor Sylvester Turner joined city, county, and federal officials to announce updates on Houston’s second gun buyback program on Monday.

The event will happen on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the METRO Park & Ride, 11050 Harwin Drive, between 8 a.m. to noon.

Mayor Turner said the ultimate goal is to reduce violent crimes and ensure community safety. He stated less guns on the streets mean a safer community.

“Our goal is the same for the second event as it was for the first, and that is to get guns off the street,” said Mayor Turner. “The guns turned in will never be stolen or used in the commission of a crime, suicide, or an accidental shooting by a child.”

On the first gun buyback, Houston police received more than 793 guns, including 281 long guns and 512 pistols.

Houston police chief Troy Finner said that HPD would also implement more changes to the process, including more lanes for vehicles, those given priority vouchers on July 30 will be moved to the front of the line, and no “ghost guns” accepted.

The gun buyback drive is part of the mayor’s One Safe Houston plan, which has led to murder rates in Houston to decrease by 4 percent this year.