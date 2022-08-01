HOUSTON (CW39) — The early count is in, and it looks like the City of Houston’s gun buyback program was a success.

The “One Safe Houston” gun buyback program collected more than 700 firearms and distributed nearly $100,000 worth of gift cards this weekend.

In fact, the line was still 65 cars deep at 5 p.m., even though it was scheduled to end at noon.

More than 150 people were given a priority voucher for a place in line at the next gun buyback. Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston Police Department will announce a date soon for a second event.

“We used best practices to plan and hold today’s event. I did not know what to expect, and the turnout was overwhelming,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. “The turnout demonstrates there are too many guns on our streets, and people want to get them out of their possession. The gun buyback is not the only solution, but we can and will make our streets safer and help reduce gun violence.”

Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks at a press conference following the One Safe Houston gun buyback drive on Saturday. (Houston Police Department)

The successful event was a collaboration between Mayor Turner, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, and the Houston Police Department. U.S. Rep. Al Green, Council Member Abbie Kamin and other elected officials and community leaders attended Saturday’s event at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church.

The gun buyback was no questions asked and the type and working condition of the gun determined the gift card amount. HPD will check each gun collected to determine if it was stolen or used in a crime. HPD will destroy all guns that cannot be returned to their rightful owners or not considered evidence in a crime.

“I am so proud of our city. People can say what they want, but time and again, Houstonians step up with common sense and love. I thank all the men and women in uniform and the volunteers who made this day successful. I knew there would be a lot of people, but even I did not think there would be this many people the first time,” said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.