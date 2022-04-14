HOUSTON (KIAH) – The City of Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner, and the City Council unanimously approve paid parental leave policy for municipal employees for the first time, making history.

In exactly one month, all 22,000 City of Houston employees will have paid parental leave.

The City Council unanimously approved with a vote of 16 – 0. Currently, employees rely on saved vacation time or unpaid leave after the both or adoption of a child.

To qualify, the new policy states that all full-time employees work for the City of Houston for at least six consecutive months before the initial use of the paid leaves for prenatal, parental, and/or infant wellness.

It means that our employees, mothers, and dads no longer must choose between their job and their children. Or, quite frankly utilizing all their vacation time and other leave time in order to get time with their kids. Mayor Sylvester Turner, City of Houston

“I think what today means is that we can be pregnant, we can be moms, and we can do anything. And we have rights and needs and we should not be afraid to seek accommodation,” said Kami, Council Member.

Mayor Turner says paid leave is linked to better health outcomes for parents and children. The City of Houston hopes to retain current employees and attract new ones.

This policy applies to any parent regardless of gender.

“Also to the fathers who have wished that could help shoulder that burden. But didn’t that access to a plan like this,” said Council Member Abbie Kamin.

This policy goes into effect starting on May 14, 2022. Part-time or temporary employees are not eligible.